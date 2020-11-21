Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends online G20 Summit
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the virtual G20 summit (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese PM is scheduled to speak at discussion sessions on overcoming the pandemic, recovering economic growth, building sustainable future, and promoting inclusive and resilient growth (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
This is the first time an Arabian nation has hosted the summit (Photo: VNA)
The summit is held virtually (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
During the two-day meeting, G20 leaders will spend most of the time discussing measures to utilize all possible resources and cooperation to contain the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: VNA)
The summit sees the participation of US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)
The leaders meet online to promote international efforts for a large-scale roll out of COVID-19 vaccine, and address the need to plug a 4.5 billion USD funding gap in the ACT-Accelerator, a programme to enhance all countries’ access to COVID-19 response tool (Photo: VNA)