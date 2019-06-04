Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (third, left) at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Hoshiarpur city of India (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 4 sent a message of congratulations to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi after he was sworn in for a second term.In the message, Phuc expressed his belief that PM Narendra Modi and his Government will continue to lead India in development.He asked the Indian government leader to continue coordinating closely with Vietnam to further deepen the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, in the interest of each country, the region and the world as a whole.PM Phuc invited the Indian PM to visit Vietnam again. Modi first visited Vietnam in September 2016.-VNA