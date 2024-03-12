A ladder truck is used to put out the fire at a high-rise building at O Cho Dua intersection in Hanoi's Dong Da district on March 12 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 12 issued a dispatch ordering the Minister of Public Security and Chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to strengthen the fire prevention and control work.

The move was made following a fire that occurred on March 12 morning at a high-rise building in O Cho Dua intersection, Hanoi’s Dong Da district, a busy area with a high density of population and traffic. The fire caused panic among many people. Luckily there was no casualty.

In the dispatch, the PM commended competent forces and local residents for promptly implementing measures to put out the fire quickly, ensuring the safety of people and minimising property damage.

The PM instructed the Minister of Public Security and Chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, especially big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, to continue to direct relevant agencies to strictly and effectively implement directions by the Government and the PM, especially Directive No. 01/CT-TTg dated January 3, 2023, on strengthening fire prevention and fighting.

The PM also urged agencies and localities to promote communication activities, and equip residents with better knowledge and skills in fire prevention and fighting. They were also requested to implement measures to ensure safety against fire and explosion in crowded places and festivals./.