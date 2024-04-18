Politics Congratulations to Syria on Independence Day Vietnamese Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 17 sent a message of congratulations to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on the Syrian Arab Republic’s 78th Independence Day (April 17, 1946 – 2024).

Politics Vietnam, Australia hold ample cooperation potential Member of the Australian House of Representatives Kevin Hogan spoke highly of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Australia in early March while meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam on April 17.

Politics Vietnam, Poland reinforce defence ties Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien lauded the practical, effective and outstanding development of bilateral defence ties in personnel training and defence industry during a reception in Hanoi on April 17 for Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Aleksander Surdej.

Politics Da Nang fosters cooperation with Korean localities The authorities of the central coastal city of Da Nang on April 17 had a working session with a visiting delegation from Goyang city in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeonggi province led by its Mayor Lee Dong-hwan.