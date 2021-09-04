Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense at Dinh Hoa safety zone (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a working trip to the – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a working trip to the northern province of Thai Nguyen on September 3.



After offering incense to President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial dedicated to him at Dinh Hoa safety zone on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day (September 2), he visited the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen Co. Ltd.



At a working session there, Chinh said Vietnam is stepping up vaccine strategy, including importing, facilitating technological transfer and producing vaccines at home as well as speeding up vaccinations for all people, including workers at Samsung.

PM Pham Minh Chinh visits Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen Co. Ltd (Photo: VNA)



The PM also wished the firm to increase the rate of domestically-made items and export value in the near future. He proposed Samsung enhance the transfer of technology and management capacity to Vietnam, as well as create favourable conditions for Vietnamese to be among senior leaders in its factories in Vietnam.



The leader pledged to always listen to aspirations of enterprises, including foreign-invested ones and Samsung in particular. He wished they would work closely with authorities at all levels to do more successful business in the country.



He suggested with its prestige, Samsung raise a voice to the RoK Government and partners to help Vietnam receive, buy and borrow vaccines.

PM Pham Minh Chinh at Dinh Hoa secondary school for ethnic minorities (Photo: VNA)



He said his visit aims to inspect preparations for the new academic year 2021-2022 as well as business operations amid the pandemic. He hailed the province for effectively working toward the dual goals of fighting the pandemic and restoring socio-economic development, especially staying ready for the new school year.



The top Government leader asked the Ministry of Education and Training, Ministry of Finance, and units concerned to pay more attention to ethnic boarding schools via issuing policies for remote, border and island areas to ensure fairness in education.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai said in the first half of this year, the province’s gross regional domestic product grew by 6.5 percent. With 18.66 billion USD from exports during the period, Thai Nguyen was among five provinces nationwide with the highest currency revenue.



Its total State budget collection surpassed 10.2 trillion VND, up 15.7 percent year-on-year, or 65.4 percent of the estimate.



At Dinh Hoa secondary school for ethnic minorities, PM Chinh held a working session with nearly 190 locations in the province via videoconference.

VNA