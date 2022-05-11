Politics Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam promises to share development experience Former UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra in 2017 – 2021 has affirmed that he is willing to continue giving consultation, sharing experience with and supporting Vietnam in the future, especially in implementing the country's development goals.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prime Minister leaves Hanoi for US to attend ASEAN-US summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on May 10 for the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Politics Fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee wraps up The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on May 10 afternoon after six days of working, completing all of its set agenda items.