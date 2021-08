Politics Vietnam makes noted contributions to AIPA’s reform: AIPA Secretary General The Vietnamese National Assembly has taken timely actions and joined hands with other members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to handling emerging issues in the region, said AIPA Secretary General Nguyen Tuong Van.

Politics Vietnam to attend 42nd AIPA General Assembly from August 23-25 National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a Vietnamese NA delegation to the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42), which will be held in Brunei in videoconference format from August 23-25, according to NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

Politics Chilean President values traditional ties, cooperation potential with Vietnam Chile values its traditional relations and potential for cooperation with Vietnam, particularly when both nations are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTTP), stated Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.

Politics Vietnam sends congratulations to Hungary on National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 20 sent a message of congratulations to Hungarian President Ader Janos on the country's National Day (St. Stephen's Day, August 20).