– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for a delegation from the US House of Representatives led by Chairman of its Ways and Means Committee Jason Smith, in Hanoi on August 4.The PM affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the comprehensive partnership with the US, and welcomed the US’s increased cooperation with Vietnam, respect for political institutions and support for a “strong, independent, self-resilient and prosperous” Vietnam.In the coming time, Chinh suggested the countries continue promoting bilateral visits and contacts, enhancing cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, sci-tech, education-training, innovation, semi-conductor chip production, digital transformation, energy transition, green growth, supply chain diversification and climate change response.He proposed the US Congress continue increasing support for Vietnam’s efforts to overcome war consequences, and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the US.The guests spoke highly of Vietnam’s development achievements, especially maintaining high economic growth, guaranteeing food security, energy, healthcare and public finance sustainability.They said they wish to further promote the two countries’ relations, especially in economy and trade, and affirmed to cooperate with Vietnam in responding to regional and global challenges./.