Prime Minister receives Vietnam's Honorary Consul General in RoK
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Park Soo-kwan, Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in the Republic of Korea’s Busan-Keangnam region, on November 24.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Park Soo-kwan, Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in the Republic of Korea’s Busan-Keangnam region. (Photo: VNA)
The PM highly valued the Honorary Consul General’s contributions to friendship and cooperation between the two countries, saying as a honorary consul general of Vietnam in the Busan-Keangnam region and a Korean successful businessman, Park has worked to boost investment and trade cooperation between RoK enterprises and those from Vietnamese localities.
Highlighting the sound development of Vietnam-RoK ties in all fields. He said the RoK President’s New Look South Policy along with potential of Vietnam’s development are favourable conditions for Korean businesses to promote operations in Vietnam.
He asked to Park to continue promoting his role to bridge the two countries’ economic-trade and investment relations as well as support the Vietnamese community in the Busan-Keangnam region in particular and the RoK in general.
Honorary Consul General Park, for his part, expressed his admiration for important achievements in socio-economic development the government and people of Vietnam have obtained in recent times.
He said he is pleasured at the strong development of the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK, adding that the numbers of Korean businesses to invest in and tourists to Vietnam have increased.
He pledged to continue sparing no effort to fulfil his role as Vietnam’s Honorary Consul General and making contributions to the two countries’ relations.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage arrived in Busan on November 24 afternoon to attend the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and pay an official visit to the RoK from November 24-28 at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in./.