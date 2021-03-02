Society Hanoi in freshwater mangrove leaf changing season Visitors to the capital city of Hanoi in March will be surprised by the vibrant colours of the leaves of freshwater mangrove trees (loc vung in Vietnamese) changing to red and yellow.

Society Yen Bai has first model new-style rural commune Tuy Loc commune in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is now a recognised model new-style rural area, making it the first commune in the northern province to obtain the accreditation.

Society Hai Duong: Province-wide social distancing to end on March 3 The northern province of Hai Duong, the largest hotspot in the latest COVID-19 outbreak, is to end province-wide social distancing measures and lift lockdowns on Chi Linh city and Cam Giang district on March 3.

Society Cu Chi Tunnels site seeks UNESCO’s recognition When people think of the most modern and crowded city in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City first comes to mind.