Prime Minister suggests CLV expand cooperation
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 9 suggested Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam (CLV) practically expand their cooperation, tighten the links between the CLV Development Triangle Area and the member economies, and further optimise their potential.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the 11th CLV Summit on Development Triangle Area. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 9 suggested Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam (CLV) practically expand their cooperation, tighten the links between the CLV Development Triangle Area and the member economies, and further optimise their potential.
The leader made the suggestions while addressing the 11th CLV Summit on Development Triangle Area (CLV-11) that was held virtually.
He also called for greater efforts to implement the action plan connecting the three economies by 2030, in combination with programmes and plans on sub-regional and ASEAN cooperation.
It is necessary to build an open, favourable climate for trade, investment and tourism through the serious implementation of existing agreements and the building of new deals, he said.
The PM also suggested facilitating the circulation of goods at border gates, as well as the operation of businesses in the region.
Apart from enhancing collaboration in building common borders of peace, friendship, and comprehensive development, the countries need to expand and deepen ties with partners to mobilise more resources for regional development, he noted.
The long-standing friendship between peoples of the countries, and close coordination between the governments have created a crucial foundation for the region to develop strongly, becoming a growth engine of ASEAN, he went on.
PM Phuc also briefed the summit on achievements Vietnam has recorded in 2020 amidst COVID-19, with GDP growth expected to reach 2.5-3 percent and total export-import value, 550 billion USD.
During the summit, the participating leaders expressed their firm commitment to strengthening the CLV Development Triangle Area, aiming to spur economic growth, alleviate poverty, and promote socio-cultural progress.
They said the COVID-19 has caused extensive public health and socio-economic disruptions, for which comprehensive and enhanced cooperation between the three nations is crucial and needs to be further strengthened on the basis of traditional relations, solidarity, understanding, trust, mutual benefits and sustainable development.
The leaders took positive note of the work of the CLV Joint Coordination Committees in implementing the Revised Master Plan for Socio-Economic Development of the CLV Development Triangle Area for 2010-2020.
They further encouraged close and effective collaboration among the CLV countries in advancing cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, tourism, religion, agriculture, information communication technology, education, research, skills development, and national defence.
The leaders adopted the Joint Declaration of the 11th CLV Summit, the Tourism Development Plan in the CLV-Development Triangle Area, and the Development Plan for Sustainable Rubber Industry in the CLV-Development Triangle Area./.
It is necessary to build an open, favourable climate for trade, investment and tourism through the serious implementation of existing agreements and the building of new deals, he said.
The PM also suggested facilitating the circulation of goods at border gates, as well as the operation of businesses in the region.
Apart from enhancing collaboration in building common borders of peace, friendship, and comprehensive development, the countries need to expand and deepen ties with partners to mobilise more resources for regional development, he noted.
The long-standing friendship between peoples of the countries, and close coordination between the governments have created a crucial foundation for the region to develop strongly, becoming a growth engine of ASEAN, he went on.
PM Phuc also briefed the summit on achievements Vietnam has recorded in 2020 amidst COVID-19, with GDP growth expected to reach 2.5-3 percent and total export-import value, 550 billion USD.
During the summit, the participating leaders expressed their firm commitment to strengthening the CLV Development Triangle Area, aiming to spur economic growth, alleviate poverty, and promote socio-cultural progress.
They said the COVID-19 has caused extensive public health and socio-economic disruptions, for which comprehensive and enhanced cooperation between the three nations is crucial and needs to be further strengthened on the basis of traditional relations, solidarity, understanding, trust, mutual benefits and sustainable development.
The leaders took positive note of the work of the CLV Joint Coordination Committees in implementing the Revised Master Plan for Socio-Economic Development of the CLV Development Triangle Area for 2010-2020.
They further encouraged close and effective collaboration among the CLV countries in advancing cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, tourism, religion, agriculture, information communication technology, education, research, skills development, and national defence.
The leaders adopted the Joint Declaration of the 11th CLV Summit, the Tourism Development Plan in the CLV-Development Triangle Area, and the Development Plan for Sustainable Rubber Industry in the CLV-Development Triangle Area./.