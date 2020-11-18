Politics ASEAN ambassadors promote partnership with Ukraine Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan joined a working lunch of three ambassadors from ASEAN countries and Yevhen Pikalov, Directorate General for the Asia-Pacific Region at the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow on November 17.

Politics Ambassador bolsters cooperation between Vietnam, Argentina national radio stations Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh on November 17 had a working session with Alejandro Pont Lezica, Director of the Radio Nacional Argentina (RNA), to discuss further cooperation between the Argentine national radio station and Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Politics Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930 - 2020).