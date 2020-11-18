Prime Minister to attend virtual 27th APEC Summit
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the 27th summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum which will be held in a virtual format on November 20, the Foreign Ministry announced.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the 27th summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum which will be held in a virtual format on November 20, the Foreign Ministry announced.
PM Phuc is attending the event at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin./.
PM Phuc is attending the event at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin./.