Politics NA Council for Ethnic Affairs delegation visits Brazil A delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs, led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Lam Thanh, paid a working visit to Brazil from August 7-10.

Politics NA leader’s attendance in AIPA-44, official visits to Indonesia, Iran successful National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visits to Indonesia and Iran, and attendance in the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) from August 4 to 10 have reaped successful results.

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 25th session next week National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 11 chaired a meeting with representatives from relevant agencies to review preparations for the question and answer session of the 25th session of the NA Standing Committee next week.