Prime Minister visits agricultural production facilities in Dong Thap
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made field trips to several agricultural production facilities and transport projects in Dong Thap as part of his visit to the Mekong Delta province on August 13.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits a rice production model of Thang Loi Agricultural Services Cooperative in Thap Muoi district’s My Dong commune. (Photo: VNA)Dong Thap (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made field trips to several agricultural production facilities and transport projects in Dong Thap as part of his visit to the Mekong Delta province on August 13.
The PM visited a rice mill factory of the Vietnam Rice Company Limited (VINARICE) at the Truong Xuan Industrial Cluster in Thap Muoi district, which has a played a role in building the rice value chain.
He lauded the company for its investment in cutting-edge equipment, and asked it to continue diversifying products and markets, while participating in global supply chains more intensively.
At the Thang Loi Agricultural Services Cooperative in Thap Muoi district’s My Dong commune, Chinh commended the facility for its leading role in production following the sustainable rice platform (SRP) and other standards.
He urged the cooperative to continue with digital transformation, further connect production with the market, pursue green production and promote mechanisation, thus contributiong to raising income of local residents.
The PM also visited the Cao Lanh-An Huu Expressway whose 27.43km first phase runs through Dong Thap and Tien Giang provinces, and total investment amounts to about 5.88 trillion VND (247.47 million USD).
The project should be completed before December 2025, he said, asking its investor and contractor to ensure the progress and quality of the project, as well as workplace safety and environmental hygiene.
Earlier, he inspected a section of the project upgrading National Highway 30 in Cao Lanh city, that stretches 16.5km with investment of over 912 billion VND.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and workers of the project. (Photo: VNA)While in Cao Lanh, he offered incense at a relic site dedicated to Nguyen Sinh Sac – father of President Ho Chi Minh./.