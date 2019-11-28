

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The second meeting of people’s procuracies of Vietnam-China border provinces took place in Quang Ninh.



The event was attended by leaders of the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China, and the People’s Procuracies of Vietnamese provinces bordering China, namely Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Lang Son, and Quang Ninh, along with China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Yunnan province.



The Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China have maintained good cooperative relations over the years.



In particular, the sides’ signing of a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mutual judicial assistance in criminal matters in April 2017 has facilitated the implementation of the treaty on mutual judicial assistance in civil and criminal matters, inked between China and Vietnam in 1988, thus promoting judicial cooperation in a more effective manner.



At this meeting, the sides discussed mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and cooperation in protecting public interests in the fields of environment, food safety and pharmaceuticals, thus outlining directions for their partnership in the time ahead.



Participants agreed to increase mutual visits for the timely sharing of information and settlement of arising problems, thus enhancing the effectiveness of crime prevention and fight work in border areas. They also urged better legal education work targeting people in border areas, thus increasing their involvement in countering crime.



The first meeting of people’s procuracies of Vietnam-China border provinces was held in September 2017 in Nanning, the capital city of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region./.