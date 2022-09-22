Programme enhances care for patients with cardio, renal and metabolic diseases in Vietnam
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)Hanoi (VNA) - The Medical Services Administration (MSA) under the Ministry of Health and AstraZeneca Vietnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a programme to improve care for patients with cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases in Vietnam.
The "CaReMe – Love Yourself" programme aims to uplift healthcare quality for patients living with cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases in Vietnam from 2022 to 2025.
CaReMe stands for Cardio - Renal - Metabolic conditions, a group of closely related diseases, and "Care for me", calling on people to take care of their health early. The programme aims to reach at least 500,000 people in Vietnam by strengthening the community's awareness of disease prevention and early screening activities.
Building a comprehensive disease management model will be critical, meaningful and sustainable to addressing CaReMe diseases, as they are closely interlinked, said Prof. Dr Luong Ngoc Khue, Vice Chairman - National Medical Council, Director of the MSA.
“We strongly believe that by partnering with AstraZeneca, the CaReMe programme will contribute to lessening the burden from cardiovascular – renal – metabolism diseases in Vietnam."
Following the signing ceremony, activities of the programme will be discussed and guided by specialised associations, such as the Vietnam Heart Association, the Vietnam Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology, and the Vietnam Urology and Nephrology Association.
The programme will focus activities on raising public awareness of the CaReMe; providing standardised toolkits for the early detection of CaReMe disease risk factors at more than 20 local healthcare facilities; and enhancing the quality of CaReMe diseases management through developing and standardising clinical guidance and piloting the CaReMe outpatient unit model./.