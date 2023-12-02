Programme held in Thai Binh province to bolster Vietnam – RoK ties
A programme aiming to promote cultural exchange and connect Vietnamese businesses to their counterparts from the Republic of Korea (RoK) is underway in the northern province of Thai Binh.
At the opening ceremony of the programme. (Photo: VNA)Thai Binh (VNA) – A programme aiming to promote cultural exchange and connect Vietnamese businesses to their counterparts from the Republic of Korea (RoK) is underway in the northern province of Thai Binh.
The provincial People’s Committee organised a ceremony on December 1 to kick of the two-day "Thai Binh Homecoming Day" programme, and the Red River Delta International Agriculture Fair, with the participation of former President of the RoK Lee Myung Bak, RoK Ambassador Choi Young Sam, and former Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang, among others.
In his remarks, Chairman of the People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than briefed the participants on Thai Binh’s traditional culture, saying the events are set to facilitate the access of Korean firms and investors to the Vietnamese market and Thai Binh as well, and create an opportunity for domestic enterprises expand their partnership networks, and promote their products.
Thai Binh hopes for stronger relations between the two countries and peoples, and more opportunities for cultural exchanges between the two sides, he continued.
This is the first time Thai Binh has organised such important events to honour traditional cultural values of the RoK and Vietnam, and the province in particular.
Notably, the fair, part of the national trade promotion programme 2023, features more than 400 booths by over 220 domestic and foreign businesses, of them about half from the RoK./.