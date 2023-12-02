Business EU sees Vietnam as vivid demonstration of EVFTA success Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and EU Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said Vietnam's rise to become the bloc’s leading trade partner in ASEAN is a vivid demonstration of the success of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Festival to drive national rice trade Expanding the Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry internationally will make it possible to showcase the rice production potential, strength and quality, thereby driving national rice trade, heard a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on December 1 to introduce the Vietnam International Rice Industry Festival - Hau Giang 2023 slated for December 11-14.

Business Lang Son province wants to attract Korean investors: official Chairman of the People’s Committee of the northern province of Lang Son Ho Tien Thieu worked with representatives of companies and groups from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to discuss the implementation of Ho Son 1 industrial cluster project in Huu Lung district.

Business Binh Duong to host 2023 Horasis Asia Meeting The 2023 Horasis Asia Meeting will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong from December 3-5, heard a press conference on December 1.