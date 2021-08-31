Society COVID-19: India helps Vietnam with medical supplies The Indian Government has presented Vietnam with 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to help the country in the COVID-19 fight.

Society Vietnamese National Day observed in Brazil The Embassy of Vietnam in Brazil held a ceremony marking the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) in Brasilia capital city on August 30.

Society Contests of Army Games 2021 kicks off in Vietnam The Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests of the International Army Games 2021 started at National Military Training Centre No 4 in Hanoi on August 31.

Society Fundraising campaign in Russia supports COVID-19 fight at home A meeting to review a fundraising campaign to buy Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine and transfer to Vietnam was held at the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on August 30.