Programme helps children in capital city come back to school
The Hanoi Youth Union and the Hanoi Children's Council launched a programme to help children in the capital city overcome difficulties amid COVID-19 and get ready to start the new school year.
Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Youth Union and the Hanoi Children's Council launched a programme to help children in the capital city overcome difficulties amid COVID-19 and get ready to start the new school year.
According to the Organising Committee, in the context of the complicated development of the epidemic, at the beginning of the new school year, the education sector continues to deploy online teaching methods for students throughout the city. With a large number of students in the suburban districts, especially those with difficult circumstances, online learning is still a problem due to lack of learning equipment or reliable internet connection.
The programme, which will run throughout September, is a meaningful activity for the children of poor and near-poor households living in the capital city.
Organisations and individuals will support new and used electronic devices through the Hanoi Youth Union's local chapters or send it directly to the Hanoi Youth Union (14A Phan Chu Trinh street, Hoan Kiem district). Donors who donate cash can transfer via the account number provided by the Hanoi Youth Union.
Based on the list of children and households under difficult circumstances reviewed and verified by its local chapters, the Hanoi Youth Union will give gifts directly to those in need./.