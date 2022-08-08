Travel Workshop promotes Lao Cai - India tourism cooperation A workshop discussing orientations to promote tourism cooperation between Vietnam's northern mountainous Lao Cai province and India was held virtually on August 5.

Travel Vietnam’s tourism sees positive signs from int’l tourist markets The search volume for Vietnamese tourism has been surging while the number of international arrivals has been also on the rise, signaling the tourism sector’s recovery, Lao dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

Travel Da Nang’s tourism promoted in India A programme introducing Da Nang city’s tourism was held in New Delhi, India on August 4.

Travel Mau Son Mountain - Dance between the Sun and the clouds Mau Son mountain range is the highest place in the northern province of Lang Son, with the lowest average year-round temperature in the country at 15.5 degrees Celsius. The range has become known as a famed tourism destination and is considered a second Sa Pa and a Da Lat of the north.