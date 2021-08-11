Culture - Sports Vietnamese grandmaster comes second at 2021 Chessable Masters Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem finished second with prize money of 15,000 USD at the recently concluded 2021 Chessable Masters held in the US after he was defeated by So Wesley from the host country.

Culture - Sports Writing contest on slow living amid COVID-19 invites entries Vietnamese publisher Skybooks is inviting until August 28 entries for its writing contest about life at the time of COVID-19, aiming to explore beautiful stories and send positive messages to readers as many parts of the country are battling the virus resurgence.