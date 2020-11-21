Society Natural disasters cost Ca Mau province over 43 million USD Drought, rains, inundation and landslides have cost the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau an estimated over 1 trillion VND (43 million USD) from the outset of the year, according to the provincial steering committee on natural disaster prevention, search and rescue.

Vietnam Airlines sterilises aircraft carrying foreign visitors A representative of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on November 20 that the airline has been fully complying with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations, including sterilising aircraft.

99 outstanding young teachers honoured As many as 99 young teachers across the country were honoured at a ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee in Hanoi on November 19.