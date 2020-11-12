Business Binh Duong overfulfills yearly FDI attraction goal The southern province of Binh Duong attracted about 1.7 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this year, exceeding the goal set for the whole year by 19 percent.

Business Business Summit highlights significance of digitalisation amidst pandemic The Vietnam Business Summit 2020 was held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in Hanoi on November 12 under the theme of “Digitalised Vietnam: Toward Resilient, Responsive and Sustainable Development”.

Business Reference exchange rate remains unchanged on Nov. 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND per USD on November 12, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Japanese real estate giant invests in Ecopark Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Company Limited has agreed to participate in a condominium housing project within the Ecopark project, a large-scale development undertaken by Ecopark Corporation Joint Stock Company in the northern province of Hung Yen.