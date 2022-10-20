Society Lac Hong University’s training programmes win AUN-QA accreditation Six education programmes of Lac Hong University in the southern province of Dong Nai have been certified as meeting quality accreditation and recognition standards by the ASEAN University Network-Quality Assurance (AUN-QA).

Society Hanoi to set up 100 automatic toll stations for cars entering city In a bid to ease traffic congestion and reduce pollution in Hanoi, around 100 automatic toll stations for cars entering the city’s inner areas could be set up over the next three years.

Society Railway companies offer over 176,000 seats for Lunar New Year Festival Railway companies are planning to operate 356 trains with 176,046 seats to serve passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet), the longest and most important traditional festival in Vietnam.