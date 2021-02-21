Culture - Sports Seeking calligraphy – A beautiful custom during Tet The Tet holiday is the most important and most anticipated of the year in Vietnam. A number of meaningful traditional customs are practiced at this time, with collecting calligraphy being among the most beautiful.

Culture - Sports Head coach vows to fulfil targets at World Cup qualification Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has affirmed his determination to help the squad obtain good achievements at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.