Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is seeking the Prime Minister’s approval for a project on planting at least 1 billion new trees by the end of 2025 for the country’s sustainable growth.

The ministry built the project in implementing the Government’s Resolution No 178/NQ-CP and the Prime Minister’s Decree No 45/CT-TTg which were issued in December.

Of the 1 billion trees, 690 million will be scattered around urban and rural areas and 310 million planted in protected, special, and production forests.

The target for this year is 182 million trees, with 204.5 million to be planted each year in the 2022-2025 period.

Funding for the project will be sourced primarily from private capital and public investment.

MARD will review a set of criteria for tree planting to be included in its overall criteria for new-style rural building during the five-year period. The Ministry of Construction will also develop a policy for managing and developing trees in urban areas./.

VNA