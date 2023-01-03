Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on January 3 signed a decision approving a project on supporting cooperatives which are managed by women and create jobs for female labourers.



The project, to be implemented until 2030, aims to develop and improve the efficiency of cooperatives managed and operated by women, thus bettering the material and spiritual life of their members and workers.



It is expected to promote the development of the collective economic sector, and encourage the entrepreneurship spirit of members and women, contributing to realising the goals of socio-economic development, international integration and gender equality.



By 2030, at least 1,500 cooperatives will benefit from the project, while 10,000 cooperative groups will be established, creating stable jobs for 30,000 female members of cooperatives and 100,000 female members of cooperative groups.



100% female managers of cooperatives will be provided with training courses to enhance their management and administration capacity.



The project also targets raising awareness of members of cooperatives and women about the Party's guidelines and policies, and the State's laws on cooperative economic development./.