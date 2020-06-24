Health Vietnam reports 68th day of no new COVID-19 cases No new COVID-19 cases were reported on June 23 and there are only 15 patients testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Infographic No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 68 days Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 67th straight day without any community infections as of 7am on June 23, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines named Stephen Cameron, is expected to be discharged from hospital and return to his homeland in the UK soon, doctors at Cho Ray Hospital have said.