Business New strategy shapes plant cultivation growth to 2030 Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a decision approving a strategy to develop plant cultivation until 2030 with a vision to 2050, aiming to turn plant cultivation into a complete and professional technical-economic sector with highly competitive products, meeting requirements in food safety, national food security and other needs of the economy, securing high export values.

Business Fruit, vegetable exports see green shoots Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports surged to a record high in 2023, yet insiders said it is just a start as ample room remains for the sector.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s trade surplus surges to record high 26 bln USD Vietnam continued its streak of trade surpluses in 2023, making it eight consecutive years, with an estimated 26 billion USD, or nearly triple the figure in 2022 and a new record.

Videos PM suggests building border economic zone in Cao Bang Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 1 suggested considering the possibility of building a border economic zone in the northern border province of Cao Bang.