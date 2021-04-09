Business Vietnam announces 84 business lines restricted for foreign investors Vietnam has for the first time released a list of sectors which foreign investors are restricted or banned from accessing.

Business FDI firms hold lion’s share of footwear exports Foreign direct investment (FDI) firms, rather than the domestic ones, are able to fully tap the production shift of large brands, according to industry insiders.

Business Vietnam’s GDP projected to expand 6.5 percent in 2021: IMF Vietnam’s economy is set to grow at 6.5 percent this year, higher than the global average of 6 percent, as it shrugs off the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the lastest world economic outlook published by the International Monetary Fund on April 7.

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on April 9, down 7 VND from the previous day.