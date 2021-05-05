Pu Luong makes an ideal destination for a short break, as it is surrounded by nature, though neighther too far from Hanoi nor too expensive. Travellers with a penchant for nature will be spoilt for choice while discovering this nature reserve.

Pu Luong is known as “gate to the sky”, where tourists can strike a pose while enjoying the breathtaking panoramic views of the Pu Luong Nature Reserve, with colourful forest flowers, native animals, and tranquil villages.

When local farmers flood the fields to prepare for a new crop, a spectacular sight emerges, with giant natural mirrors reflecting the blue sky. It is also magical to see the slopes and valleys of Pu Luong turn yellow during the ripe rice season.

Travellers can also enjoy the fantastic scenery of forests, fields and valleys from the top of Pu Luong, at 1,700-metres.

Discovering the local cuisine and culture is a highlight of any trip to Pu Luong. There is nothing more delightful than food made from ingredients grown right in the area./.

VNA