Public administrative centre opens in Thu Duc city
The Public Administrative Centre of Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City, was inaugurated on November 11, becoming the first of its kind in the southern metropolis.
The centre operates under the single-door mechanism in handling administrative procedures under the authority of Thu Duc city People's Committee. (Photo: VNA)
The centre, with 37 staff members, operates under the single-door mechanism in handling administrative procedures under the authority of Thu Duc city People’s Committee.
Besides receiving applications, processing and giving back results of administrative procedures in its realm, the centre provides guidance to organisations and individuals on procedures in other fields, and proposes measures to the city People's Committee to promote the reform of administrative procedures.
Chairman of the city People’s Committee Hoang Tung said that the centre will help enhance the efficiency of governance at all levels as well as operations of state management agencies, while creating favourable conditions for all organisations and citizens and improving the quality of public services.
HCM City established Thu Duc city on January 1, 2021 by merging districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, the first city to be under the jurisdiction of a centrally run city in the country.
It spreads over some 211.5 square kilometres and is home to more than 1.2 million people.
The city is expected to become a locomotive for socio-economic development in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region as a whole./.