Health Workshop seeks measures to minimise tobacco use A workshop providing the press with information on the use of tobacco in Vietnam, challenges in minimising tobacco use and solutions to them was held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Hanoi on November 23.

Health Pasteur Institute, Sanofi to provide vaccine training for healthcare professionals The Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City ad Sanofi Vietnam have signed a partnership agreement to implement a training strategy entitled “Vaccinology and Life-course Immunisation” for healthcare professionals in Vietnam from 2023 to 2025.