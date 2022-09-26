Business Vietnamese pomelo has large potential for export Vietnamese pomelo has large potential for entering deanding markets including the US, the EU and Japan, according to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency.

Sci-Tech EVN contributes to realising national digital transformation goals Electricity Vietnam (EVN) plans to nominate three of its self-developed automated products as “Make in Vietnam” ones as part of its efforts to contribute to the Government’s national digital transformation programme by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Business State Bank’ rate hike necessary to defend VN dong, control inflation: ADB Country Director ADB Country Director Andrew Jeffries has talked to the Vietnam News Agency on the recent interest rate hike by the State Bank of Vietnam in the context of the Fed, ECB and a number of countries raising their rates to curb inflation.

Business Binh Duong province promotes trade with India A delegation from the southern province of Binh Duong led by Nguyen Hoang Thao, permanent deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, paid a working visit to India from September 24 to 25.