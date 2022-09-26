Public investment disbursement among measures to promote growth: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The disbursement of public investment capital is one of the measures to promote growth, affirmed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh when chairing a nationwide conference on September 26.
The conference, which is taking place in in-person form in Hanoi with online connection with 63 centrally-run cities and provinces, discusses the acceleration of such disbursement and the implementation of three national target programmes.
PM Chinh noted that public investment disbursement is a key task but it has been a weak point of the system from the beginning of the year.
Slow progress of the work has been recorded in many years, he said, requesting that the causes behind the slowness must be clarified.
The Government leader said he hopes to hear participants’ frank comments on the situation and proposals on related solutions to the issue.
A total of 285.4 trillion VND (12.18 billion USD) sourced from the State budget was disbursed in the first eight months of 2022, equal to 51% of the yearly plan and up 16.9% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO)./.