Business Firms advised to pursue opportunities while carefully managing risks amidst global recession Selecting a suitable business strategy amidst the current global recession is crucial to Vietnamese firms, Vu Dang Vinh, General Director of Vietnam Report JSC, said, advising them to carefully manage risk while actively pursuing opportunities. ​

Business German companies have high expectations of Vietnam market: survey German businesses in Vietnam are more confident about growth and have positive expectations about the country’s economic growth than they did in autumn 2022, according to a biannual survey.

Business Reference exchange rate down 23 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,810 VND/USD on July 10, down 23 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 7).

Business Infographic Vietnam gains 2.3 billion USD from rice exports in H1 Vietnam's rice export value rose 34.7% year-on-year to 2.3 billion USD in the first six months of this year. Rice export volume was estimated at 4.27 million tonnes, up 22.2% over the same period last year.