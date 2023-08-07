Twelve ministries and 39 localities recorded disbursement rates higher than the national average, the ministry said.

Localities and agencies recording high disbursement include Dong Thap, Tien Giang, Long An, and the Vietnam Development Bank, among others.

Among 40 ministries and 24 localities posting disbursement rates lower than the country’s average, 32 ministries and central agencies and four localities disbursed less than 20% of their annual plans.

The ministry attributed the slow progress of disbursement to a number of obstacles. For example, some projects have not yet completed investment procedures or not allocated and disbursed capital from the 2023 plan.

The ministry will require all sectors to make greater efforts to meet the disbursement target of at least 95% of the total capital plan assigned by the Prime Minister./.

VNA