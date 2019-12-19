Public security forces play crucial roles in various fields: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 19 lauded the role of the public security forces in a wide range of areas, from socio-economic development to administrative reform, the fight against corruption and wastefulness, national defence and security, and foreign affairs.
Speaking at a regular conference of the Central Public Security Party Committee in Hanoi on December 19, the leader said in 2019, the sector has created breakthroughs while providing strategic consultations for the Party and the State in basic and major issues.
The public security forces have outstandingly served as the core in safeguarding national security and social order and safety, and ensuring peace and happiness for people.
They have worked hard to fight sabotage plots and activities of hostile and reactionary forces, and prevent the formation and debut of opposition political organisations at home.
The combat against crimes has fulfilled and even surpassed targets set by the National Assembly, PM Phuc said, applauding the sector’s efforts in controlling traffic accidents and firefighting.
He said the public security forces have taken the initiative in building plans to absolutely ensure security and safety of all-level Party congresses scheduled for 2020, towards the 13th National Party Congress, and important events of the country.
The PM asked the Ministry of Public Security to continue realising the Party Central Committee’s resolutions on Party building.
Regarding the personnel issue, the leader emphasised that it is a must to thoroughly select representatives of the public security sector for all-level Party committees during the 2020-2026 tenure. /.