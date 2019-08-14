Minister of Public Security To Lam (R) and Google Vice President for Public Policy and Government Relations for the Asia-Pacific Ted Osius (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security To Lam has affirmed that the ministry always welcomes and facillitates foreign enterprises, individuals and organisations, including Google, to do long-term business in Vietnam.



He made the statement during a reception in Hanoi on August 14 for Google Vice President for Public Policy and Government Relations for the Asia-Pacific Ted Osius.



The minister hailed Google as the world’s major technological firm with experience in Internet-related products and services, including those regarding social management.



Lam suggested that the ministry and Google should expand cooperation activities in fields of shared concern.



Osius, for his part, wished that Google would continue effectively cooperating with the ministry’s units, thus strengthening Vietnam–US ties for the benefit of their peoples, and for peace and stability in the region and the world.-VNA