Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (L) and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission Chen Wenqing (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam met with Chen Wenqing, Politburo member and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Beijing on September 14.

Chen hailed the outcomes of cooperation between law enforcement agencies of China with Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security and wished that in the near future, both sides would continue stepping up cooperation in areas of strength, particularly in the fight against crimes, to implement common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and further reinforcing their cooperative ties.



Lam, for his part, said following the orientation of the top leaders of the two Parties, especially the results of the China visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong immediately after the 20th National Congress of the CPC, the relations between the two Parties and countries have made positive progress with fruitful results, benefiting the people of both countries.



He stressed that the two sides have rolled out security and law enforcement cooperation across the fields, and have worked together to effectively prevent and fight trans-national crime, protect citizens and train personnel.



He suggested that in the coming time, specific measures should continue to be taken to improve the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms as well as establish and expand new cooperation mechanisms.



The Vietnamese minister proposed strengthening multilateral security cooperation in multilateral mechanisms; jointly maintaining an environment of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world while effectively preventing and combating transnational crimes. He asked the Chinese side to assist the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security in personnel training and capacity building in law enforcement.

At a meeting with Chinese Minister of Justice He Rong (R) (Photo: VNA)



The same day, Lam also had a meeting with Chinese Minister of Justice He Rong, during which the two officials discussing future cooperation orientations, and agreed to facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels, personnel training and sharing of experience in the management of detention facilities and law building in both countries. They also vowed to accelerate negotiations and signing of an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between Vietnam and China.



Minister Lam also suggested the Chinese Ministry of Justice offer all possible support to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese prisoners serving sentences in Chinese detention facilities.

At the Vietnamese Embassy in China (Photo: VNA)

Also on September 14, Lam visited and talked with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in China./.