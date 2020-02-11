Politics Deputy PM hosts investors interested in LNG power development in Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on February 11 received a group of investors from the US and the Republic of Korea who are interested in liquefied natural gas (LNG) power development in Vietnam.

Politics Defence Minister hosts Australian, Armenian ambassadors Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich hosted receptions for Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie and Armenian Ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan in Hanoi on February 10.

Politics China thanks Vietnam for aid in coronavirus fight The Chinese Foreign Ministry has extended heartfelt thanks to Vietnam and other countries for providing support for China to fight the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.