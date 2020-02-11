Public Security Minister To Lam visits Lao province
Minister of Public Security General To Lam made a visit to the central Lao province of Khammuane on February 11 as part of his visit to Laos from February 10-12 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong.
Minister of Public Security To Lam and his entourage visit the Ho Chi Minh relic site in Khammuane province of Laos. (Photo: VNA)
While in Khammuane, Minister Lam laid flowers at the Laos-Vietnam fighting alliance monument, visited the Ho Chi Minh relic site and met with Vietnamese living in the province.
The minister praised the Vietnamese community in Xieng Vang village (Khammuane province) for donating their land for the construction of the Ho Chi Minh relic site. He wished that the community will join hands with the Lao administration to preserve and upgrade the relic site, which is a beautiful symbol of the great friendship between Vietnam and Laos.
Minister Lam affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always pay attention to overseas Vietnamese, and have issued many policies to encourage them to participate in the construction of the homeland.
He also urged the Vietnamese community in Laos to contribute to the development of Laos and the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.