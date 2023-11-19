Videos Vietnam holds large potential to develop semiconductor Vietnam’s potential to develop the semiconductor industry is substantial, and the country is increasingly active in both regional and global semiconductor ecosystems. Insiders believe that Vietnam possesses the necessary conditions and factors to foster the growth of this industry.

Business Opportunity for Vietnam’s coconut exports to US, China Vietnamese coconut growers and businesses are excited to expand production to meet the domestic and foreign demand which is expected to increase in the coming time.

Travel Khanh Hoa eyes stronger golf tourism development With quality courses, ideal climate, and tournaments held recently, the central province of Khanh Hoa boasts substantial potential for golf tourism to attract a large number of international golfers and tourists.

Business Infographic Vietnam sets new record for rice exports in 2023 Vietnam’s rice export turnover reached nearly 4 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2023, an increase of 35 percent over the same period last year and setting a new record by exceeding the 3.67 billion USD posted for 2012 as a whole.