NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

The timespan for the question-and-answer session of the National Assembly (NA) this time is shorter than before, but the quantity of the deputies who raised questions and of the questions is higher, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan highlighted on June 6.Closing the session which started from June 4, the top legislator stressed this proves that the work continues to be improved and remains a key content of the NA activities, attracting special attention from voters and people nationwide.The Q&A session was held within the framework of the ongoing 7th plenary session of the NA, during which deputies focused their questions on four groups of issues which come under the main responsibility of four ministers of public security, construction, transport, and culture. Deputy Prime Ministers Pham Binh Minh, Truong Hoa Binh, Trinh Dinh Dung, and Vu Duc Dam also joined the Q&A session, fielding various questions from legislators.Assessing the outcome of the Q&A session, Ngan stressed that basically, NA deputies are satisfied with the answers which concentrated on hot issues and demonstrated the seriousness and the sense of responsibility of cabinet members.The 230 questions raised by NA deputies manifest, on one hand, the role, responsibility and right to supervision of the legislature and, on the other, the sharing of difficulties in the management by the Government, she said.The top legislator commended the seriousness and the high responsibility of the Government and ministers in answering questions, adding that on the basis of the outcome, the NA Standing Committee will prepare a resolution for the legislature to consider and pass at the end of this session.-VNA