NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (standing) addresses the session (Photo: VNA)

- The Q&A session of the 14th National Assembly (NA)’s 10th sitting wrapped up on the morning of November 10 after two and a half days and were held in a democratic, straightforward, and responsible atmosphere, with a focus on the implementation of NA resolutions on specialised supervision.Concluding the session, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said deputies asked a total of 121 questions and 41 deputies contributed ideas for debate.Three deputy prime ministers, 15 ministers, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy directly answered queries within their remit.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc then clarified several matters under the Government’s responsibility and replied to questions from several deputies. Ngan was also grilled by deputies.NA deputies showed a high sense of responsibility, studied reports carefully, and raised sensible questions, while Government members and heads of sectors provided clear, straightforward answers on achievements and shortcomings and the reasons for the problems, and proposed solutions, Ngan said.The Q&A session showed that the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuracy have carried out NA resolutions with synchronous measures, thus contributing to boosting socio-economic development and ensuring political security, social order and safety, and defence.The top legislator asked the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, ministries, and sectors to continue implementing the NA’s requirements and measures proposed during the Q&A session.The NA proposed the Government intensify the efficiency and quality of public investment, speed up its disbursement, focus resources on key projects, and invest more in search and rescue missions and disaster mitigation and control.The Government should adjust urban planning, withdraw projects proceeding slowly, and review the establishment of new airlines, she added.She also stressed the importance of speeding up the application of information technology, ensuring cyber security, and issuing a code of conduct on cyberspace shortly.It is necessary to promote safe domestic tourism in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quickly research and produce COVID-19 vaccines, she stressed.She also emphasised the need to speed up agricultural restructuring and judicial reform./.