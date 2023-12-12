World Thai media spotlights Vietnam's role in global supply chain Thai media on December 11 posted an article highlighting Vietnam's role in a global supply chain that has been undergoing a significant transformation, marked by its increasing importance as a manufacturing hub and a source of high-demand exports.

World Thailand continues mobile grocery store initiative to cut cost of living The Commerce Ministry of Thailand plans to continue operating mobile grocery stores in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to help reduce the cost of living.

World Indonesia to tighten security during Christmas, New Year holidays The National Police (Polri) of Indonesia will deploy 70,350 officers and soldiers to ensure security nationwide during the Christmas and New Year celebrations through Operation Lilin (Candle) 2023, which will last from December 22, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

World TikTok to invest 1.5 billion USD in Indonesia's GoTo group Chinese short-video platform TikTok on December 11 announced an investment of 1.5 billion USD in GoTo technology firm of Indonesia following an agreement to restart its shopping app in the Southeast Asian country.