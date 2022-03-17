Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022 offers big prize for startups
Ten startups in promising new technology areas will receive financial benefits of 10,000 USD each from Qualcomm, and be invited for months of technical and business incubation, the semiconductor producer announced on March 16.
Shortlisted startups of the QVIC 2022 (Photo: Qualcomm Vietnam)Hanoi (VNA) - Ten startups in promising new technology areas will receive financial benefits of 10,000 USD each from Qualcomm, and be invited for months of technical and business incubation, the semiconductor producer announced on March 16.
They are participants of the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) 2022 and have qualified for the next round.
The final is slated for this August and three winning teams will walk home with a total cash prize of 225,000 USD.
The challenge, which involves the support of Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology, will enable the development of Vietnam’s rising technology ecosystem by identifying and nurturing innovative small- and medium-sized companies in Vietnam in smart cities, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and machine learning, and more.
Alex Rogers, President of Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) and Global Affairs, expressed his hope that the teams’ achievements will bolster Qualcomm’s cooperation and support for Vietnam’s tech ecosystem.
In addition to the 10,000 USD of aid, teams will receive consultation from experts of Qualcomm Technologies and support from its R&D lab in Hanoi./.