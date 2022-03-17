Sci-Tech HCM City launches innovation, startup contest Ho Chi Minh City’s innovation and startup competition I-Star 2022 was officially opened for submissions on March 16, lasting through August 31.

Sci-Tech FPT, Sierra Leona sign deal to promote digital transformation FPT Technology Corporation of Vietnam and the Republic of Sierra Leone on March 16 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation to promote digital transformation and human resources training for the African country.

Sci-Tech Binh Dinh to have centre for AI R&D The People’s Committee of the south-central province of Binh Dinh has approved the detailed planning of a centre for artificial intelligence (AI) research and development (R&D) to be constructed in the provincial capital of Quy Nhon.