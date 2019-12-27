Society HCM City told to focus efforts on transport Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a strategic solution that could help Ho Chi Minh City address its current challenges and develop a sustainable transport network, which would help create a smart and liveable city, said the director of the municipal Department of Transport, Tran Quang Lam.

Society Transformer manufacturing plant launched in Bac Ninh A transformer manufacturing plant invested by Hanaka Vietnam Group JSC was inaugurated in Tu Son town, the northern province of Bac Ninh on December 27.

Society EC recognises Vietnam's improvements in combating IUU fishing The European Commission’s (EC) inspection delegation has acknowledged recent improvements made by Vietnam in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).

Society Over 4,100 papers submitted online to national portal Over 4,100 papers have been submitted online to the national public service portal since its launch on December 9, accounting for 19 percent of the total.