In response to climate change, hillside plants have become a focus in Quang Binh province recently. In many localities, planting medicinal plants as a replacement for traditional trees has proved effective.

Quang Binh used to be home to Bo Chinh ginseng, a noble medicinal plant that has fallen into oblivion. To revive the plant, certain areas of traditional plants along hillsides in Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province have been altered with Bo Chinh ginseng.

With 5 hectares of ginseng, Nguyen Van Diep, a farmer in Nam Trach commune, Bo Trach district has nothing to worry about this year as all of the ginseng has been pre-ordered by a local firm.

Moving to another hill in Cu Nam commune, Bo Trach district, Nguyen Thanh Binh’s 5-hectare hillside garden of Ca gai leo can be seen. The plant has brought good income to the farmer.

Local authorities’ guidelines in switching from old trees to medicinal plants, such as turmeric, ca gai leo, lemongrass, etc., have proved effective, especially given climate change impacts on the province.

Planting hillside medicinal plants not only helps soften the impacts of climate change but also reduces poverty in the province.-VNA