Destinations Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda - A tourist site in Ha Nam Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda (whose ancient name is Dung pagoda), is around 70 kilometres from Hanoi. It leans against the mountain and its two sides are mountain ranges. According to Eastern feng shui, the location can be interpreted as having a dragon to the left, and white tiger to the right. The pagoda houses many sacred and historical artifacts.

Travel White plum blossoms on Bac Ha plateau The vast Bac Ha plateau in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is bursting with the pure white of Tam Hòa plum blossoms these days. With a tranquil beauty, Bac Ha is an appealing destination for many domestic and foreign tourists in the early spring.

Destinations Silk-like river in deepest canyon in Southeast Asia As well as buckwheat fields, Ha Giang province also boasts the green Nho Que River, which flows smoothly through majestic mountains all-year-round.