Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – The central coastal province of Quang Binh has been making efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed soon.

Hoang Viet Thong, head of the Fisheries Surveillance Division under the provincial Fisheries Sub-Department, said his office is coordinating with coastal localities and competent agencies to patrol waters, inspect fishing activities, and strictly handle violations.

They have established teams to verify and handle fishing vessels that violate foreign waters and those that are detected to violate other regulations through the vessel monitoring system (VMS).

The work helps improve the understanding, responsibility and awareness of vessel owners, captains and people on the provisions of fisheries law on IUU fishing control.

As soon as the division was established late last year, it developed a scheme to tighten control over fishing vessels with VMS being turned off for a long period.

With a coastline of nearly 120 km, Quang Binh province has a lot of potential for fisheries. It now has nearly 6,800 fishing vessels, of that nearly 3,600 with a length of over 6 metres are operating in fisheries exploitation and logistics services at sea./.