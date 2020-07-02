Environment Vietnamese student wins at international film contest Huynh Nguyen Khang, a 10th grader at Gia Dinh High School in HCM City, recently won a gold medal at an international film contest for his short film on environmental protection.

Environment Vietnam ready to carry out REDD+ A meeting was held in Hanoi on June 26 to review the project on support for preparing the readiness to carry out the international framework “Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation” (REDD+) in Vietnam Phase 2 (FCPF-2).

Environment Israeli drip irrigation suitable for Vietnam: Expert Drip irrigation, an effective Israeli technique that significantly reduces water use, could be applied in Vietnam and address drought and saline intrusion, an Israeli agriculture expert said on a webinar on June 25.