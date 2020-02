A stump-tailed macaque, a rare and precious animal, has been handed over voluntarily by a local resident to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in central Quang Binh province.The 5kg monkey ( Macaca Arctoides ) will be cared for at the centre for rescue, conservation and development of creatures before being released into the wild of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, said Pham Thanh Binh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Phu commune in Dong Hoi city.The animal belongs to Group IIB , the group of rare animals restricted from being held in captivity, hunted, traded or killed./.