Quang Binh’s resident hands over rare monkey to national park
A stump-tailed macaque, a rare and precious animal, has been handed over voluntarily by a local resident to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in central Quang Binh province.
A rare monkey is handed over by a local resident to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in Quang Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Binh (VNA) - A stump-tailed macaque, a rare and precious animal, has been handed over voluntarily by a local resident to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in central Quang Binh province.
The 5kg monkey (Macaca Arctoides) will be cared for at the centre for rescue, conservation and development of creatures before being released into the wild of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, said Pham Thanh Binh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Phu commune in Dong Hoi city.
The animal belongs to Group IIB, the group of rare animals restricted from being held in captivity, hunted, traded or killed./.