Quang Nam: Emergency excavation planned for suspected shipwreck
The Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested an emergency excavation of the water area near the coast of Hoi An City’s Cam An ward, where an attention-grabbing object believed to be an ancient shipwreck had been found several days before.
The object, believed to be an ancient shipwreck, is found the water area near the coast of Hoi An City’s Cam An ward. (Photo: nld.com)Quang Nam (VNA) – The Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested an emergency excavation of the water area near the coast of Hoi An City’s Cam An ward, where an attention-grabbing object believed to be an ancient shipwreck had been found several days before.
At the proposal of the Hoi An People’s Committee, the task has been assigned to the Hoi An Center for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation and Quang Nam Museum. The two are set to carry out necessary procedures for the excavation of artifacts at the location in accordance with legal regulations.
First spotted on December 26, the wreckage, which had surfaced for over a week, has recently gone back under the sea due to heavy waves, tidal and sand movement.
Before its disappearance, observations indicated multiple dark brown wooden beams protruding between 10 – 30cm above the sea surface, resembling the shape of a boat with a pointed end. The boat’s width and length were estimated to be approximately 3m and 15m, respectively. Speculation among the local community, especially elderly fishermen, suggested that this wreckage might have been an ancient merchant ship carrying handicrafts, which succumbed to the seas during its voyage.
According to Director of the department Nguyen Thanh Hong, to precisely determine the type and age of the artifacts, it is essential to rely on archaeological excavation results. However, current weather conditions are impeding their efforts.
While awaiting authorised agencies to carry out actions to recover the shipwreck, Hoi An authorities had cordoned off the area and safeguarded it around the clock. The city wanted to ascertain the age of the object using carbon isotope sampling, but persistent high waves and tides kept officials from completing the work./.