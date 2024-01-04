Society Greetings extended to Cambodia on 45th anniversary of January 7 Victory Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command on January 4 visited and extended greetings to officials and staff of the Cambodian Consulate General in the city on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Cambodian people and army's victory in overthrowing the Pol Pol genocidal regime (January 7, 1979-2024).

Society Binh Duong cares for labourers on Lunar New Year As many as 46,500 gift packages worth 1 million VND (41 USD) each funded by the southern province of Binh Duong’s budget will be presented to labourers with difficult circumstances who cannot return home to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet), according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Society Scholarship presented to disadvantaged ethnic minority students in Bac Lieu As many as 90 scholarships worth 1 million VND (about 41 USD) each were given to students from ethnic minority groups, sea and island areas and children of border guard soldiers in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on January 4.

Society Coast guard force continues focusing on IUU fishing prevention, combat in 2024 The coast guard force will continue to focus on implementing drastic and synchronous measures to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 2024, heard a conference held by the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) Command on January 3.